Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $520.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $419.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $506.45.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $423.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

