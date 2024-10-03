MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Piper Sandler

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Get MetLife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,456,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 7,837.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after buying an additional 1,115,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MetLife by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,799,000 after buying an additional 988,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 29.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,133,000 after buying an additional 485,811 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.