Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,687,000 after buying an additional 532,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,707,000 after acquiring an additional 277,462 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $92,433,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,398,000 after acquiring an additional 503,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.