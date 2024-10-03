Prime Medicine’s (PRME) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRME. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Shares of PRME opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Prime Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $411.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRME. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 14.2% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 85,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

