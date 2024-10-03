FlexShopper’s (FPAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

FlexShopper Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78. FlexShopper has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.35.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 26,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $28,361.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,476,802 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,410.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 58,148 shares of company stock valued at $64,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FlexShopper by 30.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

