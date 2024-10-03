Magnite’s (MGNI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.04 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $99,586.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Magnite news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 16,166 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $242,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $99,586.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,383 shares of company stock worth $3,519,150. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,556,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Magnite by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 6.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 142,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

