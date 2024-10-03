Gritstone bio’s (GRTS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GRTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Gritstone bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Gritstone bio Price Performance

Shares of Gritstone bio stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Gritstone bio has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 328.51% and a negative net margin of 910.50%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

