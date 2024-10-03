Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Melius Research assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.54.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $271.97 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $274.16. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.33 and a 200-day moving average of $236.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,199,100 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $217,995,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $126,615,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,884,000 after acquiring an additional 493,180 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

