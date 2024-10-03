Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $247.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,729 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $1,676,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $13,627,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 96,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.