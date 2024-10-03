Flywire’s (FLYW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.21.

Shares of FLYW opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Flywire has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $60,488.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 620,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 616,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $60,488.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 620,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,119.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,966 shares of company stock valued at $480,143. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,130,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Flywire by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,713,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,819,000 after purchasing an additional 485,654 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $7,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

