Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $242.00 at Piper Sandler

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $237.00 to $242.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE RGA opened at $217.63 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $140.39 and a twelve month high of $227.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

