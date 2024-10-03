Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Piper Sandler

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $105.20 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $91.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Globe Life by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Globe Life by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

