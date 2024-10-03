Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

SGMT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $43,592.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $43,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,357 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $25,906.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,958 shares of company stock valued at $178,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 364.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 894,319 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

