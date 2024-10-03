Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Marcus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCS

Marcus Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.37 million, a P/E ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Marcus has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 294,593 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 183,909 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 35.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 60,921 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 21.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.