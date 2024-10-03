NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.04.

NYSE NKE opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

