IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IONQ. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get IonQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 525.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 1,598.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after buying an additional 1,961,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after acquiring an additional 918,265 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth $2,410,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 126.7% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at $1,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.