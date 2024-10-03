Monolithic Power Systems’ (MPWR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $994.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $918.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $959.90.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $918.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $871.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $786.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,178 shares in the company, valued at $53,754,928.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,534 shares of company stock worth $50,452,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after buying an additional 141,277 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,947.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 136,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

