Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

TFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.60.

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $95.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 258.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,348 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 79,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Financial by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 77,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,654,000 after acquiring an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 44,233 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

