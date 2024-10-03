F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Piper Sandler

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.20. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $48.71.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

Featured Stories

