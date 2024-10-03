Super League Enterprise’s (SLE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Super League Enterprise Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SLE opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.98. Super League Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative net margin of 95.78% and a negative return on equity of 254.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super League Enterprise will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super League Enterprise news, Director Jeff Patrick Gehl acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,267.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 3.84% of Super League Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

