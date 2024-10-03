PolyPid’s (PYPD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

PolyPid Stock Performance

Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.32. PolyPid has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.20.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. On average, research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

