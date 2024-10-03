Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.9 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 84,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

