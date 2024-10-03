Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

PFG stock opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

