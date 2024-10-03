Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1,608.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.