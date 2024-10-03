NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $100.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of NIKE from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.04.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 150,818 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 180.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in NIKE by 625.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 66,299 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

