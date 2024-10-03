Open Lending’s (LPRO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.56.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Open Lending

Open Lending Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. The stock has a market cap of $695.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. Open Lending has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.70.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Open Lending had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,094,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,749,000 after purchasing an additional 546,166 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Open Lending by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,756,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,337,000 after acquiring an additional 51,276 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,088,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,646,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 943,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 532,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,959 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.