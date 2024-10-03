Kezar Life Sciences’ (KZR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance
Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences
About Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kezar Life Sciences
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.