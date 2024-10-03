Kezar Life Sciences’ (KZR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences

About Kezar Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,588,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 42.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 295,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

