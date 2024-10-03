Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.54.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

CRBG stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 718.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 850.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 577,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after buying an additional 516,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

