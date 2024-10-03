The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $14.31 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,746 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.8 %

CBOE stock opened at $211.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.40 and a 200-day moving average of $186.90. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.11 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

