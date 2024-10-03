The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,192 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $14,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.68 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.88. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

