Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,037 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $14,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45,955 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,126,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,829,000 after buying an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 138,253 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 131,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.07. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Old Second Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Old Second Bancorp

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $496,088.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,694.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.