Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Guardant Health by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Guardant Health stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 418.21% and a negative net margin of 76.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

