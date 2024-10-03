The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 206,764 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.29% of Brookfield Renewable worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 151,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $33.17.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -308.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

