The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $15,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 874.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,559,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,209 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,695,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,378,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,449,000 after buying an additional 716,890 shares during the last quarter. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,056,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 767,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 371,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

