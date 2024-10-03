The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $114.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average of $109.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

