The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 40.58% of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 89.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000.

JHPI opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

