The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.14 Million Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.64% of ArcBest worth $16,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 34.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 583,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 150,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 117,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $9,298,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter worth $6,812,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1,455.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 59,322 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.18.

ArcBest Price Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.22. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

