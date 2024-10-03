The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 13,457 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AWK opened at $146.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

