T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $16,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

