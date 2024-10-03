The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 118,728 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3,297.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,450,000 after purchasing an additional 851,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,096,000 after acquiring an additional 173,884 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 314,172 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,646.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 209,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $145.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $146.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.35.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

