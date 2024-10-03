The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,286 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $16,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,907 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,237,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,907,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,648,000 after purchasing an additional 800,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on REXR. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

