Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 2,309.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,923 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 681,412 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $31,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,657,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 182,245 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,626,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 329,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.4 %

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.95. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

