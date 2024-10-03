The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,023 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $17,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,939,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,820,000 after buying an additional 91,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,732,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,587,000 after acquiring an additional 60,612 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,038,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 157,190 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 625,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 164,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $771,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

