Millennium Management LLC Has $31.97 Million Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 296,361 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of American States Water worth $31,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American States Water by 44,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. CWM LLC increased its position in American States Water by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 702.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWR. StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

American States Water Stock Up 0.6 %

American States Water stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.45%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4655 dividend. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.