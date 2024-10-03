Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 84.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 738,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of AMPH opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 29.79%. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,256.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,130.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,383 shares of company stock worth $1,524,123 in the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.