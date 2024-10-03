Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Baird R W

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

NYSE HOG opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 145,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 678,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

