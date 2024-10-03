Millennium Management LLC Buys 114,259 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 395.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 114,259 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Installed Building Products worth $29,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Installed Building Products by 3,919.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 142,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after buying an additional 139,172 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,393.8% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.5 %

IBP stock opened at $245.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.39. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $281.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.