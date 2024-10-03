United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

