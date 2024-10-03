General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in General American Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in General American Investors by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General American Investors by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 441,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 87,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAM opened at $53.44 on Thursday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

