Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 11,882 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Intel by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 353,426 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7,836.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 622,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,289,000 after acquiring an additional 614,822 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.